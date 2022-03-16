Indian forces kill three more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more youth in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday, raising the toll to 12 since last Thursday.
The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam area of Srinagar, KMS reported.
Meanwhile, the Indian authorities have suspended train service from Banihal to Baramulla.
A day earlier, the occupant forces killed a youth during an operation in Charsoo area of Awantipora in Pulwama district.
Indian Home Ministry admitted on Tuesday that 750 persons were arrested under draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in Jammu and Kashmir in three years till 2020.
