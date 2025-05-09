Pakistan denies ‘baseless’ allegations of launching attacks in India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless and irresponsible allegations propagated by the Indian media, accusing Pakistan of launching attacks on Pathankot, Jaisalmer, and Srinagar.

“These claims are entirely unfounded, politically motivated, and part of a reckless propaganda campaign aimed at maligning Pakistan,” said foreign office in a statement.

The repeated pattern of leveling accusations against Pakistan without any credible investigation reflects a deliberate strategy to manufacture a pretext for aggression and to further destabilize the region.

Such actions not only further endanger regional peace but also reveal a disturbing willingness to exploit misinformation for political and military ends, it added.

“ We urge the international community to take serious note of this dangerous behavior and to counsel India toward restraint and responsibility. Any escalation based on false pretenses will be met with full resolve and determination to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” FO warned.

Pakistan remains vigilant and firmly committed to peace, but it will not be deterred by attempts to provoke, intimidate, or mislead and reserves the right to respond to acts of aggression. These allegations are rejected in the strongest possible terms.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that India deliberately targeted Amritsar with projectiles/missiles in a calculated move to provoke anti-Pakistan sentiments within the Sikh community.

Addressing a press conference along with DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, he said India on the early hours of May 8 launched a highly proactive attack, firing four projectiles most probably missiles targeting Pakistani territory.

“In a deeply sinister act, three projectiles were deliberately dropped at Amritsar, the capital of Indian Punjab while the fourth projectile which entered in Pakistan’s airspace was neutralized by Pakistan air defence and its debris fell in Denga which is inside Pakistan,” the stated media quoted the deputy PM as having said.

He added that this malicious act of Hindutva regime falsely implicated Pakistan for targeting Indian civilians and inciting anti-Pakistani sentiments among the Punjabi Sikh population to externalize the rising communal tensions within India.