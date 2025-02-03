Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday

Gold prices in Pakistan continue to climb higher and is standing at all time high of Rs292,200 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs250,514 on February 3, 2025.

In terms of gold purity, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs265,950 per tola, 21-karat gold at Rs253,900, and 18-karat gold at Rs217,600.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 3 Feb 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs292,200
10 Grams Rs250,514

Gold prices

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Islamabad Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Lahore Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Multan Rs292,200 Rs250,514
Peshawar Rs292,200 Rs250,514

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

