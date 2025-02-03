Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday

Gold prices in Pakistan continue to climb higher and is standing at all time high of Rs292,200 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams of bullion is Rs250,514 on February 3, 2025.

In terms of gold purity, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs265,950 per tola, 21-karat gold at Rs253,900, and 18-karat gold at Rs217,600.

These rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 3 Feb 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs292,200 10 Grams Rs250,514

