Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday

Pakistani currency rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham remains largely same on February 3, 2025, in the open market.

On Monday, 1 USD is 279.4 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 289.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 346.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.85 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 3 February

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.1 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.7.