Islamabad woman’s pole dance video on road goes viral

12:17 PM | 17 May, 2022
Source: A screengrab from TikTok video
ISLAMABAD – A woman was filmed dancing at a busy road in I-8 Markaz area in the federal capital.

The video, which was shared by a Twitter page Islamabad updates, shows the woman wearing black-colored gym suit and shaking her leg at the road divider in broad daylight. 

It appears that the woman is dancing to tune played on mobile phone she is holding in her hand. She also showed her pole-dance skills. 

Social media users have given mix response to the video, with some lashing out at the Twitter handle for sharing the video without the consent of the woman. 

Another user wrote, “She’s high on something pure. Let her enjoy the dose”.

12:17 PM | 17 May, 2022

