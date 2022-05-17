Islamabad woman’s pole dance video on road goes viral
ISLAMABAD – A woman was filmed dancing at a busy road in I-8 Markaz area in the federal capital.
The video, which was shared by a Twitter page Islamabad updates, shows the woman wearing black-colored gym suit and shaking her leg at the road divider in broad daylight.
It appears that the woman is dancing to tune played on mobile phone she is holding in her hand. She also showed her pole-dance skills.
A girl doing pole dance at I-8 Markaz, Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/RO3xrAyY8T— Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadNewz) May 17, 2022
Social media users have given mix response to the video, with some lashing out at the Twitter handle for sharing the video without the consent of the woman.
I just don’t understand how it’s morally ok to post someone’s video without their consent. @Islaamabad I did not expect from you to like this tweet as you usually preach about being ethical.— Saara (@saarakharaba) May 17, 2022
Another user wrote, “She’s high on something pure. Let her enjoy the dose”.
She’s high on something pure. Let her enjoy the dose.— Malka Shah (@MalkaShah_) May 17, 2022
What's going on in ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN 🇵🇰..... really sad 😔 😥— ProudJamiati (@JamiatiProud) May 17, 2022
I-8 walo itni garmi ma free ka dance enjoy karo 😂😂— Xe-Wari-An (@Xewarian15202) May 17, 2022
