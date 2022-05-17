Schools closed in Islamabad as scorching heat sweeps Pakistan

01:51 PM | 17 May, 2022
Schools closed in Islamabad as scorching heat sweeps Pakistan
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Directorate of Education (FED) has announced vacation for classes from Pre-I to grade 5 in the wake of anticipated heatwave in the country. 

The decision was taken by Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain in a meeting attended by senior officials of the directorate. 

A notification issued by the FED states that there “shall be no classes (remedial/revision) for all students from Montessori-V w.e.f. to 16th May 2022 and until the next Academics Session”. 

The directives have been issued for both public and private schools located in Islamabad. 

Furthermore, timings for examination have also been revised with immediate effect.

Timing shall be observed as 08:00 am to 11:00 am for rest of the ongoing examinations, the notification said. 

“These timings are applicable to both Centralized Examination of Classes V-Vlll and all in house examinations for rest of the grades,” it concluded.

