PM Shehbaz orders constitution of task force to curb hoarding, smuggling of wheat, urea

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to adopt measures to provide maximum relief to the farmers and people of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad to tackle the issue of wheat and urea smuggling.

The PM directed to constitute a task force to curb the hoarding and smuggling of urea and wheat in the country

The prime minister was briefed that the availability of strategic stock of urea of two hundred thousand tones at the beginning of each month is essential to keep the market prices stable.

The prime minister said that prevention of hoarding to ensure availability of urea and wheat in the country, building integrated supply and demand system in the market and strict border control management are essential to curb smuggling.

He further said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the concerned agencies to ensure availability of urea and DAP in the market at stable and cheap rates, so that the country could become self-sufficient in wheat production.