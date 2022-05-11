Pakistan, UK to devise strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and UK have agreed to devise a joint strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism.

The understanding came at a meeting between the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Apart from bilateral relations, the emerging geographical, political and regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.

The 🇬🇧 wants to work with 🇵🇰 on:

✔️Expanding law enforcement cooperation against shared security challenges

✔️Resuming cooperation on migration including bilateral returns agreement



Discussed shared priorities with Interior Minister @RanaSanaullahPK today pic.twitter.com/HmyxqqYs7F — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) May 10, 2022

Rana Sanaullah praised the role of the British Government in promoting health, education and human development in Pakistan.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen ties between the Interior Ministry and the British Home Office.