Pakistan, UK to devise strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and UK have agreed to devise a joint strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism.
The understanding came at a meeting between the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.
Apart from bilateral relations, the emerging geographical, political and regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.
The 🇬🇧 wants to work with 🇵🇰 on:— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) May 10, 2022
✔️Expanding law enforcement cooperation against shared security challenges
✔️Resuming cooperation on migration including bilateral returns agreement
Discussed shared priorities with Interior Minister @RanaSanaullahPK today pic.twitter.com/HmyxqqYs7F
Rana Sanaullah praised the role of the British Government in promoting health, education and human development in Pakistan.
The two sides also agreed to strengthen ties between the Interior Ministry and the British Home Office.
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to meet Nawaz ... 11:25 AM | 11 May, 2022
LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London to meet his elder brother and PML-N Quaid Nawaz ...
