Pakistan, UK to devise strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism
Web Desk
02:08 PM | 11 May, 2022
Pakistan, UK to devise strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism
Source: @CTurnerFCDO (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and UK have agreed to devise a joint strategy to tackle extremism and terrorism.

The understanding came at a meeting between the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Apart from bilateral relations, the emerging geographical, political and regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.

Rana Sanaullah praised the role of the British Government in promoting health, education and human development in Pakistan.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen ties between the Interior Ministry and the British Home Office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to meet Nawaz ... 11:25 AM | 11 May, 2022

LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London to meet his elder brother and PML-N Quaid Nawaz ...

More From This Category
‘#Azaan se Azaadi’: #Pakistan condemns ...
03:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
PTM leader Ali Wazir granted bail in hate speech ...
02:54 PM | 11 May, 2022
General elections can be held before new army ...
02:38 PM | 11 May, 2022
ECP reserves decision in PTI dissident MNAs ...
01:34 PM | 11 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz orders constitution of task force to ...
12:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to meet Nawaz ...
11:25 AM | 11 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of 'Pasoori' wins hearts
09:31 PM | 10 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr