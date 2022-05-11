PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to meet Nawaz Sharif
LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London to meet his elder brother and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.
The prime minister, along with his delegation, touched down in London at Gatwick Airport’s south terminal early Wednesday morning. His flight took off from Islamabad around 12:00am last night.
During his day-long stay in the British capital, PM Shehbaz would meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif at his residence. This will be his first-ever visit to London after coming into power.
PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, and others will also accompany PM on the visit.
Nawaz Sharif has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a “big decision.
Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a key ally in the ruling coalition — in London to discuss ways forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament”.
The two leaders agreed to work closely to “repair the rot across the board,” read a joint statement.
