PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to meet Nawaz Sharif 
Web Desk
11:25 AM | 11 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches London to meet Nawaz Sharif 
Source: PML-N (Twitter)
Share

LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London to meet his elder brother and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. 

The prime minister, along with his delegation, touched down in London at Gatwick Airport’s south terminal early Wednesday morning. His flight took off from Islamabad around 12:00am last night.

During his day-long stay in the British capital, PM Shehbaz would meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif at his residence. This will be his first-ever visit to London after coming into power.

PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, and others will also accompany PM on the visit.

Nawaz Sharif has to consult the party leadership over some important issues he has reservations over and the PML-N is expected to make a “big decision.

Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a key ally in the ruling coalition — in London to discuss ways forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament”.

The two leaders agreed to work closely to “repair the rot across the board,” read a joint statement.

PM Shehbaz to leave for London today as Nawaz ... 04:15 PM | 10 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for London today as PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz orders constitution of task force to ...
12:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
US terms Imran Khan’s allegations ...
10:12 AM | 11 May, 2022
Pakistan to import 3 million metric tons of wheat ...
10:19 PM | 10 May, 2022
Chinese teachers killed in KU suicide bombing ...
08:58 PM | 10 May, 2022
Sheikh Rashid’s nephew granted bail in ...
07:21 PM | 10 May, 2022
'Shehbaz Sharif is real Mir Jaffar of Pakistan,' ...
10:55 PM | 10 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of 'Pasoori' wins hearts
09:31 PM | 10 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr