PTM leader Ali Wazir granted bail in hate speech case

KARACHI – A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court has granted bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) lawmaker Ali Wazir in a hate speech case.

Reports in local media said that Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro approved the bail plea of the PTM leader and asked him to submit a surety bond worth Rs500,000.

During the hearing, the counsel of PTM lawmaker said co-accused MNA Mohsin Dawar was being considered for the post of a federal minister while his client remained behind bars for his remarks.

The judge told the cops to produce the transcript of Ali Wazir’s speech that was being termed as ‘seditious’. Judge also asked how could a person who cannot comprehend Pashto, say the speech allegedly incited hatred against state institutions.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro also asked why the other accused had not been arrested in the said case on which the law enforcers said they needed the permission of the National Assembly speaker before arresting the lawmaker.

Wazir’s counsel told the court that his client was detained in another case after Supreme Court granted him bail in the Sohrab Goth case.

The judge reprimanded the investigating officer, saying the police are acting in a ‘monarchical’ manner. He remarked that the case has been pending since 2018 but not a single witness recorded a statement.

As Ali Wazir got bail, Mohsin Dawar confirmed the development in a tweet and mentioned that another court will hear Wazir's bail plea on Thursday in another case.

Sindh High Court has granted bail to @Aliwazirna50 in the Shah Lateef Town case today which is great news for all of us. Ali's bail in one more case is to be heard in ATC tomorrow. We are hoping for the courts to do justice and hope he will be granted bail by the ATC. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) May 11, 2022

Social activists and some journalists also welcomed the news of Wazir's bail on social media.

After months of incarceration MNA @Aliwazirna50 has been granted bail by Sindh High Court — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) May 11, 2022