Pakistani forces kill two most wanted TTP terrorists in North Waziristan                 

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two “important and most wanted TTP terrorists” in an operation in Boya area of North Waziristan, according to military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists on night between 16 and 17 May 2022.

“During intense exchange of fire 2 terrorists killed Killed terrorists were identified as Terrorist Commander Rasheed alias Jabir & Terrorist Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo,” read the statement.

Security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, ISPR said.