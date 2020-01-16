FM Qureshi urges world to play role to rid people of IOJ&K from Indian subjugation

NEW YORK - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the discussion on occupied Jammu and Kashmir situation in UN Security Council has once again affirmed that it is an internationally recognized dispute.

Talking to the media in New York, the foreign minister said that the final disposition of the outstanding dispute must be done in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the popular aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is gratified that the Security Council has once again considered the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the UN in its briefing has confirmed India’s August 5 measures resulted in the rise of tensions and that the local situation remains tense.

He pointed out that the UN Military Observer Group is also facing restrictions on the Indian side.

He said the UN has also reported on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and mentioned the excessive use of force, tear gas, rubber bullets and killings. The UN Secretary-General is monitoring the situation, he said.

He said a solution should be found in accordance with the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Minister said the Security Council remains seized of this matter. Such continuing international scrutiny will exert pressure on the Modi Government to reverse its unilateral measures and stop its human rights as well as ceasefire violations and threats against Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's stance to continue to serve as the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people in the world.