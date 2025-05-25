Senior Journalist Latif Baloch shot dead at home in Balochistan’s Awaran

Senior journalist Latif Baloch was tragically shot and killed inside his home in the Mashkay area of Awaran district, Balochistan, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified armed assailants broke into Baloch’s residence and opened fire, killing him on the spot. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and law enforcement officials say they are exploring various angles to determine the motive behind the targeted killing.

The murder has sparked outrage and grief within the journalist community and beyond. Leaders, civil society members, and press freedom advocates have condemned the killing, calling it yet another blow to press freedom in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, condemned the assassination in a statement, calling it a tragic incident and a grim reminder of the dangers journalists face in conflict-prone regions.

“The killing of senior journalist Latif Baloch is a heartbreaking incident. It is the government’s responsibility to provide security to journalists and ensure their protection,” Liaqat Baloch said.

Latif Baloch was a respected journalist known for his coverage of regional issues in Balochistan. His death adds to the growing list of journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Pakistan, particularly in areas affected by insurgency, political instability, and lawlessness.