CDF Asim Munir, Maldives parliament speaker discuss regional security, ties

ISLAMABAD – Speaker of the People’s Majlis of Maldives Abdul Raheem Abdullah visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral cooperation, ISPR said.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s importance to its fraternal relations with the Maldives and expressed a commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.

Abdul Raheem Abdullah appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability, according to ISPR.

The meeting also reaffirmed the desire to further strengthen bilateral contacts and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the military’s media wing said.