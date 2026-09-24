realme C100 Series powers Pakistan’s Youth with 8000mAh Battery, Tough Durability

LAHORE – As young Pakistanis increasingly balance education, work, content creation, gaming and social connectivity, smartphone makers are focusing on devices that can keep pace with increasingly demanding daily routines.

realme is positioning its new C100 Series around that need, combining an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery, durability features and smooth performance across the realme C100 and C100x.

According to realme, both models can deliver up to 40 hours of heavy usage on a single charge, while their 7-Year Battery Health technology is designed to maintain battery reliability over an extended period.

The realme C100 supports 45W fast charging, while both models offer reverse charging. The C100x provides 6W reverse charging, compared with 10W on the C100, allowing users to share power with compatible devices.

Built for Everyday Durability

Durability is another key focus of the C100 Series. Both smartphones feature 2-meter drop resistance and ArmorShell™ Protection, designed to provide additional protection against everyday drops and impacts.

The realme C100 features IP69 Pro Water Resistance, with protection of up to 6 meters, while the C100x carries an IP64 rating. Both models also include Rain Touch Mode, which is designed to maintain touchscreen responsiveness when the display is wet.

120Hz Displays and Performance Features

The C100 Series also includes 120Hz Smooth Displays, aimed at providing smoother scrolling, gaming and general smartphone interaction.

The realme C100 offers up to 1,200 nits peak brightness and is equipped with GT BOOST, Hyper Cooling and the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset. The C100x offers up to 900 nits brightness.

The combination of battery capacity, durability and performance is intended to make the devices suitable for users who move between different smartphone tasks throughout the day, from attending online classes and handling work to gaming and creating content.

Three Configurations Available in Pakistan

realme has introduced multiple configurations of the C100 Series in Pakistan, giving consumers different storage and memory options.

The lineup is priced as follows:

realme C100x 6GB + 128GB — PKR 64,999

realme C100x 8GB + 128GB — PKR 74,999

realme C100 8GB + 256GB — PKR 89,999

The realme C100 is available in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee, while the C100x comes in Golden Coast and Deep Blue Tides.

With the new lineup, realme is emphasizing accessibility and practical smartphone features, targeting young consumers who increasingly rely on a single device for multiple aspects of their daily lives.

The C100 Series brings together high-capacity battery technology, charging capabilities, drop and water resistance, high-refresh-rate displays and multiple memory configurations as realme seeks to expand access to durable smartphones for Pakistan’s younger generation.

For users balancing study, work, entertainment, creativity and communication, the company says the series is designed to provide a smartphone experience that can adapt to multiple roles rather than being limited to a single use case.