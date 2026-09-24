No More New MRPs after October 14 as Pakistan moves fully to E-Passports

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to make a major change to its passport system, with the government preparing to end the issuance of new machine-readable passports (MRPs) from October 15, 2026, shifting all new applicants to e-passports.

Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI&P) has directed passport offices to stop processing applications for new MRPs from October 15. This means October 14 will be the final day for applicants who still want to obtain a machine-readable passport.

After the deadline, applications for new passports will be processed under the e-passport system.

The new policy does not immediately invalidate machine-readable passports already held by Pakistani citizens. Existing MRPs will continue to be accepted until their expiry dates. However, once they expire, they will not be renewed as MRPs. Holders will instead have to apply for an e-passport.

The DGI&P has circulated the new instructions among passport offices across Pakistan, while Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad have also been asked to implement the revised policy.

The latest development follows a decision announced in June by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to move Pakistan completely toward e-passports.

During a meeting at the Passport and Immigration Headquarters, Naqvi said the complete transition was intended to strengthen passport security and help prevent fraud and forgery. Radio Pakistan reported at the time that the government had decided in principle to shift passport issuance entirely to the e-passport system.

Pakistan has already been issuing e-passports, with the DGI&P saying the facility became available at field offices nationwide from August 16, 2023.

Unlike a conventional machine-readable passport, an e-passport contains an electronic chip embedded in one of its pages. According to the DGI&P, the contactless NFC chip stores information used to verify the holder’s identity, including biometric data, personal information, facial details, a unique identification number and a digital signature.

The information can be read electronically by compatible devices and border-control systems. Pakistan’s e-passports are designed according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and include security features such as chip-based data storage, laser engraving and additional infrared and ultraviolet security elements.

Another major feature of the electronic passport system is compatibility with automated e-gates. DGI&P says e-passport holders can benefit from e-gate facilities at airports where the technology is available. Automated verification can reduce reliance on manual immigration procedures and help streamline border processing.

e-passport Fee

For applicants, the move also means switching to the e-passport fee structure.

The current DGI&P fee schedule is:

Passport Validity Normal Fee Urgent Fee 36 pages 5 years Rs9,000 Rs15,000 36 pages 10 years Rs13,500 Rs22,500 72 pages 5 years Rs16,500 Rs27,000 72 pages 10 years Rs24,750 Rs40,500

The DGI&P confirms these rates on its official passport information page. It also notes that fast-track service is not available for e-passport delivery.

For Pakistanis who specifically want a new machine-readable passport, the transition now has a clear deadline: applications must be submitted by October 14, 2026. From October 15, the country’s passport system will move into a new phase, with new applications being handled through the e-passport system.