PTI Long March: Is Govt Ruling Out Army Deployment ahead of Islamabad Showdown?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government launched massive security preparations ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, but decided against deploying Army to deal with the demonstrations.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told BBC Urdu that the army would not be deployed in connection with PTI protest. Instead, the government plans to rely on the police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) to maintain law and order.

Interior Ministry also sought additional personnel from the police forces of Punjab and Sindh, as authorities prepare for the protest and seek to strengthen security arrangements. Despite ruling out army deployment, the government has warned that force could be used if necessary to control the situation.

The heightened preparations come as authorities brace for a potentially tense security situation surrounding the PTI demonstration. Police and paramilitary forces are being positioned as the main line of response, while additional personnel are being sought to reinforce existing deployments.

The government’s decision means the army will remain out of the immediate security operation, with responsibility instead falling on civilian law-enforcement agencies and paramilitary forces.

Talal Chaudhry said the government would deal with the protest through the police, Rangers and FC, while additional police personnel from Punjab and Sindh could further expand the security deployment. The minister also indicated that authorities would not hesitate to use force if circumstances demanded it.

Despite the massive security preparations, the government has not announced any plan to shut educational institutions or shopping centres. Chaudhry said there was currently no plan for closures, adding that normal business and daily life would continue.

The government’s approach therefore combines intensified security preparations with an effort to keep routine commercial and educational activities running. With PTI protest approaching, authorities are preparing a substantial security response while keeping the army off the streets and placing the responsibility on police, Rangers and FC forces.