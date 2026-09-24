Islamabad police get non-lethal weapon ahead of PTI September 27 long march

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police have been equipped with net launchers ahead of a planned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march toward the capital on September 27.

The equipment will be used in Islamabad for the first time to help police deal with protesters in difficult or emergency situations.

The government has made arrangements to prevent protesters from entering the capital, while PTI has announced plans for a long march to Islamabad on September 27.

Police officials said the net launcher can rapidly deploy a net toward a person to help restrain and arrest them. The equipment is expected to be used against individuals accused of damaging public property during the protest.

The Islamabad Police said the device could assist officers in controlling people during challenging situations and facilitate arrests when required.

The introduction of the equipment comes as authorities prepare for the planned PTI demonstration and take measures to maintain security in the capital.

Meanwhile, travel between Islamabad and Peshawar faced major disruption as the M-1 motorway has been closed to all traffic from 11pm on September 23 until further notice

According to a traffic advisory, motorists travelling from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts have been advised to avoid the M-1 and postpone unnecessary journeys until further notice.

The development comes as authorities step up preparations to control access to the federal capital ahead of the planned protest. Thousands of containers have reportedly been deployed at key locations in Islamabad and Attock, including major entry points and routes connecting the capital with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports said authorities have also positioned containers at strategic points including Attock Bridge, T-Chowk Rawat, Faizabad, Serena Chowk, Srinagar Highway and Margalla Avenue, while additional barriers and other measures are being prepared on routes leading towards Islamabad.

M-1 provides key road link between Peshawar, northern areas and the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region. PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders have said the party’s workers intend to approach Islamabad through multiple routes, including the motorway and GT Road.

Despite the M-1 closure, the advisory states that the M-2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway will remain open to all traffic.