realme C100 series to launch in Pakistan with massive 8000mAh battery

Pakistan’s smartphone market is set for a new battery-focused launch as realme prepares to introduce the C100 Series on September 7, featuring an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery designed for users with increasingly demanding lifestyles.

The new lineup is built around the idea that young people today move between university, work, content creation, entertainment and social life in a single day, making reliable battery life more important than ever.

With the campaign centred on “8000mAh. Life, Maxed.”, realme is positioning the C100 Series as a smartphone lineup designed to keep up with multiple sides of modern life.

realme’s recent The Ahead Generation research points to a shift away from the traditional “study first, work later” path. Students are entering work earlier, young people are exploring ambitions beyond a single career path, while learning, work, entertainment and social life increasingly overlap.

For this generation, a smartphone is expected to stay reliable across all of these different parts of life, without forcing users to constantly think about where the next charge is coming from.

*8000mAh. Life, Maxed.*

At the centre of the upcoming C100 Series is an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery, designed to give users more freedom to move between the different sides of their day with fewer interruptions.

A student’s day may start with university, move into freelance work or a client call, continue with content creation or sport, and end with gaming or time with friends.

In this kind of lifestyle, battery life is no longer just a specification. It can determine whether the phone continues to keep up as the user moves from one role to the next.

With support for up to 40 hours of heavy usage on a single charge, the realme C100 Series is designed to stay with users through longer days and multiple parts of their lives.

For realme, Life Maxed is not simply about fitting more into a day. It is about having the freedom to live more sides of your life without your battery becoming the reason you have to stop, compromise or choose one over another.

That is the idea behind the campaign message: 8000mAh. Life, Maxed.

*One Big Battery Story, Two Choices*

The C100 Series will arrive in Pakistan in two models:

– realme C100 – 8GB + 256GB

– realme C100x – 6GB + 128GB / 8GB + 128GB

Both models are built around the same core 8000mAh battery experience, while offering different configurations for users.

Battery utility also goes beyond the phone itself. The realme C100 supports 10W Reverse Charging, while the realme C100x supports 6W Reverse Charging, allowing users to share power with another device when needed.

The series will also bring added durability and a smooth viewing experience to complement its long-lasting battery, with further details to be revealed at launch.

*Built for More Sides of Life*

As younger consumers take greater control over their careers, ambitions and everyday choices, they increasingly need technology that can remain dependable across different parts of their lives.

The realme C100 Series brings that idea together through a simple promise: more freedom to live every side of your life, powered by 8000mAh.

The realme C100 Series will officially launch in Pakistan on September 7, when realme will reveal complete specifications, pricing and availability.