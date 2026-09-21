Gmail introduces new feature to simplify 2FA code access

Gmail has introduced a new feature designed to make logging into different online accounts easier by providing quicker access to two-factor authentication (2FA) codes.

According to a report, Gmail has rolled out a feature called “Copy Code” for Android and iOS devices.

The feature is aimed at simplifying the process of using 2FA codes to sign into other online accounts. While two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security, users often have to open an email, find the verification code and copy it before completing the login process.

The new feature is designed to eliminate that extra step.

With the “Copy Code” shortcut, 2FA verification codes can appear directly in the phone’s notifications. Users can copy the code with a single tap and paste it into the relevant account’s login screen.

According to the report, the feature works with verification emails from multiple online services.

The feature is currently available only on mobile devices and has not yet been introduced on Gmail’s web version.