BISE Peshawar Class 12 Gazette 2026 Download, Online Results

PESHAWAR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar announced HSSC Annual-I 2026 Class 12 results, giving second-year students access to their subject-wise marks and overall examination status.

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Class 12 result gazette provides the consolidated record of the HSSC Part-II Annual-I 2026 examination and is particularly useful for students, colleges and teachers who need to review the complete results.

BISE Peshawar Class 12 Gazette 2026

The official gazette includes examination results of candidates who appeared in the 12th Class (HSSC Part-II) examination under BISE Peshawar. Students can use gazette to locate their result through their roll number, while colleges and teachers can use the document to review overall academic performance.

The gazette also provides a useful reference for comparing results across intermediate groups, including FA, FSc and ICS.

Check BISE Peshawar 12th Class Result 2026

Follow these steps:

Visit the BISE Peshawar result portal at cloud.bisep.edu.pk. Select the HSSC Annual-I 2026 / Class 12 result option. Enter your Class 12 roll number. Submit the information. Your subject-wise marks and result status will appear on the screen. Download or print the result for future reference.

Students should collect their official Detailed Marks Certificate (DMC) according to the schedule announced by their college or the board.

BISE Peshawar 12th Class Result Through SMS

Students who cannot access the online portal can also check their Class 12 result through SMS.

To use the service:

Type: BISEP [Roll Number]

Send the message to 8583.

The result should be received through a reply SMS. Students are advised to verify the SMS code from the official board before using the service, as some third-party result pages continue to mention 9818.

HSSC Part-II gazette is a consolidated examination record and can help students and institutions review:

Class 12 examination results

Roll-number-wise candidate records

Subject-wise performance

Overall result status

Performance across FA, FSc and ICS groups

Pass and overall examination statistics

The gazette is mainly intended for educational institutions and academic record purposes. Students seeking only their individual marks can use the online result portal or SMS service.

Revised 40% Passing Marks for HSSC

Class 12 students appearing in the 2026 annual examination are also covered by the revised grading framework.

The minimum passing requirement has been increased from 33% to 40%. The new requirement is being introduced from the first annual examination of 2026, with the revised grading system scheduled for phased implementation through 2028.

The new framework contains 10 grades, ranging from A++ to U.

Students checking their Class 12 results should therefore assess their subject-wise marks according to the new 40% minimum passing requirement.

BISE Peshawar Areas

BISE Peshawar conducts HSSC examinations for students from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber and Chitral.

Students belonging to another examination board should check their Class 12 result and gazette through their respective board’s official platform.