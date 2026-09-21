Peshawar Board Inter Class 11 Gazette Download, Online Results

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar announced the HSSC Annual-I 2026 results on Monday, September 21, covering both the 11th class (Part I) and the 12th class (Part II).

BISE Peshawar Class 11 Results

Stay connected with Daily Pakistan, BISE Peshawar Gazette will be available for download soon.

The result gazette is the board’s consolidated record of the examination. It is mainly used by colleges and institutions to review group-wise performance and pass rates.

Under board’s published procedure, institutions obtain gazettes through its Secrecy Section, and students are advised to ask their colleges about access to the HSSC Annual-I 2026 gazette.

Students who want a quick personal result do not need the gazette. It is better suited to institutions, teachers and anyone comparing results across groups such as FA, FSc and ICS.

Check Result using Your Roll Number

Go to the result portal at cloud.bisep.edu.pk. Pick your class and the HSSC Annual-I 2026 examination if the portal asks. Type in the roll number on your exam slip and press submit. Look over your personal details and the marks for each subject. Keep a saved or printed copy, and pick up your DMC as announced by the board.

Check by SMS

Open the messages app on your mobile. Write BISEP, leave one space, then enter your roll number. Send it to 8583. Your result comes back as a reply message. This is a handy backup when the website is overloaded.

Already out today, September 21:

Kohat: The Class 11 and 12 HSSC Annual-I 2026 results are out, with the full results online from 4:00 PM. Regular students can get their DMCs from their colleges starting September 26.

The Class 11 and 12 HSSC Annual-I 2026 results are out, with the full results online from 4:00 PM. Regular students can get their DMCs from their colleges starting September 26. Malakand: The Part-I and Part-II results were released at 4:00 PM. Regular students receive DMCs through their colleges from September 22, while private candidates collect theirs from the One Window Section.

The Part-I and Part-II results were released at 4:00 PM. Regular students receive DMCs through their colleges from September 22, while private candidates collect theirs from the One Window Section. Swat: The Part-II gazette shows 32,531 candidates sat the exam and 21,183 passed, an overall pass rate of 65.12%.

The Part-II gazette shows 32,531 candidates sat the exam and 21,183 passed, an overall pass rate of 65.12%. Abbottabad: The Class 11 and 12 Annual-I results were released today.

One check before publishing: confirm the SMS code (8583) on the board’s site, since some result sites still list 9818.

This year’s results are also the first under the revised grading framework. The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has raised the HSSC passing benchmark to 40 percent, replacing the earlier 33 percent, and boards must apply it from the first annual examination of 2026, with phased implementation through 2028. The new system uses ten grades, from A++ down to U. Students should read their subject-wise marks against the new pass mark.

BISE Peshawar conducts examinations for students from Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber and Chitral. Students from other boards should look at their own board’s gazette instead.