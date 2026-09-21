BISE Swat board announces class 12 results 2026 today: How to check online

SWAT – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat is set to announce the results of the HSSC Part-II, or Class 12, First Annual Examination 2026 today.

According to the board, the results will be announced at 11am. A prize distribution ceremony will also be held to recognise students who secured top positions.

BISE Swat Class 12 Results Online

Students will be able to check their results and marks online through the official BISE Swat website after the results are released.

DMC distribution schedule

The board has announced that Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) for regular candidates will be available from September 25, 2026, at designated centres in Swat, Shangla and Buner.

In Swat, students from Babuzai, Barikot, Kabal and Charbagh tehsils will collect their DMCs from GCMHSS Wadudia. Candidates from Matta, Khwazakhela and Bahrain will receive their DMCs from GHSS Matta Swat.

For Shangla district, the designated centre is GCMHSS No. 1 Alpurai.

In Buner, DMCs will be available at GCMHSS No. 1 Daggar and GHSS Totalai for students from the relevant areas.

Private candidates have been directed to collect their DMCs from the centres where they appeared for the examination.