Salman Khan hits back at trolls, takes off shirt during Bigg Boss 20

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan has hit back at social media trolls who have criticised his age, appearance, hair and weight, even taking off his shirt during the show to challenge them.

Salman raised the issue while speaking to contestant Scout, who had reportedly told his gaming community last week that they could criticise the actor if they disagreed with something he said. Scout also apologised during the conversation.

Questioning why people target others over their appearance, Salman referred to comments about his weight and said, “Brother has become fat, go ahead and troll him. Here you go.”

He then removed his cap and jacket before taking off his shirt, challenging trolls to comment further on his current physique.

Salman told his critics to look at their own appearance and bodies before judging others, adding that they should also consider their fathers’ health before making such comments.

The contestants inside the Bigg Boss house applauded and supported Salman following his remarks.

During the episode, Salman also made sarcastic comments about the selection of contestants, suggesting that there are sometimes shortcomings in choosing candidates for the show. He further commented on contestants’ alleged rule violations, arguments, inappropriate behaviour and other conduct inside the house.

Salman’s remarks against online trolling and his decision to remove his shirt during the episode drew significant attention on social media, making the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar a talking point among viewers.