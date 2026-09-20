Italy announces ban on niqab and burqa in schools

ROME – Italy has announced plans to ban the wearing of niqabs and burqas in schools.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said students would be required to attend school with their faces uncovered, adding that Cabinet approval for the ban on niqabs and burqas would be sought soon.

Meloni said the number of foreign students in each classroom was also being limited. She added that parents of foreign students facing difficulties would be required to learn Italian.

According to Meloni, foreign students currently account for 11.6% of the student population in Italian schools.

The Italian prime minister further said girls could not be forced to cover their faces in the name of tradition.