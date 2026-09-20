Five family members found dead in Karachi flat

KARACHI – Bodies of five people were found inside a flat in Karachi’s Ahsanabad area, police said.

According to police, the deceased were a husband, his wife and their children. The bodies appeared to be several days old.

Police said the deceased, identified as Dr Omar, was employed at a hospital in Ahsanabad.

The bodies are being shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examinations.

SSP East said an investigation into the incident is underway. Police personnel are present at the scene, while the crime scene unit has also been called in to collect evidence.