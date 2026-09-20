Honda Cg 125 2027 Model New Price And Installment Plans

For Pakistani bike riders, Honda CG 125 remains one of the most sought-after bikes, despite no major upgrades to the model, and the price also goes higher.

If you want to buy Honda 125 without paying full amount in advance, there are some limited-time financing offer, allowing customers to purchase selected Honda motorcycles through monthly installments.

Honda 125 2027 model Price in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 (Standard) : 238,500

Honda CG 125S (Self Start / Chrome) : 286,900

Honda CG 125 Gold : 296,900

Honda CB 125F : 396,900

Honda CG 125 is currently listed at Rs238,500, with installment options available from three months to 36 months.

Honda CG 125 installment plan

Under financing schedule, buyers can pay Rs79,500 per month for three months or Rs39,750 per month for six months.

Those looking for smaller monthly payments can select longer repayment periods. The listed installment falls to Rs31,151 for nine months, Rs24,529 for 12 months, Rs17,914 for 18 months, Rs14,614 for 24 months and Rs11,329 for 36 months.

Honda CG 125 Plan Monthly Payment Price Rs238,500 3 Months Rs79,500 6 Months Rs39,750 9 Months Rs31,151 12 Months Rs24,529 18 Months Rs17,914 24 Months Rs14,614 36 Months Rs11,329

However, buyers should note that 0% markup does not mean the financing is completely free of additional charges. A processing fee and Federal Excise Duty (FED) are applicable under the scheme. The processing fee is 5% for the three-month plan, 8% for six months and 2.5% for financing periods between nine and 36 months.

The financing offer also covers more expensive versions of the popular 125cc motorcycle. Honda CG 125S is priced at Rs286,900, while the CG 125S Gold carries a price tag of Rs296,900. For the CG 125S Gold, the listed monthly payments range from Rs98,967 for three months to Rs14,103 for 36 months.

CD 70 installment option

The offer is not limited to the 125cc range. The Honda CD 70 is listed at Rs159,900, with monthly payments starting from Rs53,300 under the three-month schedule and going down to Rs7,595 for 36 months.

The Honda Dream is priced at Rs170,900, with its 36-month installment listed at Rs8,118.