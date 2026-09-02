Honda CD 70 2027 Model 0% Markup Installment Plans

KARACHI – Honda bikes are expensive, but buyers can choose easier payment options under limited-time “Step By Step” (SBS) installment promotion for the latest 2027 Honda CD70 and Honda CD Dream.

These bikes are available through 3- and 6-month plans with 0% markup, while longer repayment options of up to 36 months are also available. Honda CD70 is priced at Rs159,900, with the 3-month 0% markup plan requiring monthly payments of Rs53,300, while the 6-month option comes with installments of Rs26,650 per month.

Honda CD Dream is priced at Rs170,900. Customers opting for three months will pay approximately Rs56,967 per month, while the six-month plan brings the monthly installment down to around Rs28,483.

For buyers looking for even smaller monthly payments, the financing facility extends from 9 to 36 months. Under these plans, the monthly installment for the CD70 stands at Rs20,885 for nine months, Rs16,445 for 12 months, Rs12,694 for 18 months, Rs9,798 for 24 months, and Rs7,595 for 36 months.

For the CD Dream, the corresponding monthly payments are Rs22,322 for nine months, Rs17,576 for 12 months, Rs12,837 for 18 months, Rs10,472 for 24 months, and Rs8,118 for 36 months.

However, despite the 0% markup advertised on the three- and six-month plans, customers will still have to pay processing charges. The fee is 5% for the three-month plan and 8% for the six-month plan, while a 2.5% processing fee applies to installment plans ranging from nine to 36 months. Federal Excise Duty (FED) will be charged in addition to the applicable processing fees.

The promotion is available for a limited time, with motorcycle delivery subject to stock availability. Customers will also remain bound by the bank’s standard terms and conditions.