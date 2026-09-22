Here’s How to Report Issues with PM Petrol Relief Scheme

ISLAMABAD – A new facility has been introduced for citizens facing problems under the Prime Minister’s Petrol Relief Scheme, with the government now providing a direct mechanism to lodge complaints about fuel relief, registration and token-related issues.

Citizens can submit their complaints through the PAK App, while 9771 is also being used for registration, token issuance and reporting problems.

Register Your complaint Online

Citizens facing any issue under the petrol relief scheme can:

Open the PAK App Select the “Fuel Complaint” option Enter details of the complaint Attach a picture of the relevant token Submit the complaint Track the status of the complaint through the app

The government has also advised beneficiaries to use 9771 if they face problems with registration or at petrol stations.

Rs100 per litre relief

Under the Prime Minister’s fuel relief scheme, motorcycle, Qingqi and rickshaw users are eligible for up to 20 litres of petrol per month, while owners of vehicles with engines up to 800cc can receive up to 30 litres per month. The relief is being provided at Rs100 per litre.

For motorcycles and three-wheelers, the relief is issued through 5-litre tokens, while eligible 800cc vehicles receive 10-litre tokens.

Register for subsidised petrol

Citizens seeking subsidised petrol can register through SMS by sending the following information to 9771:

REG + CNIC number + vehicle registration number + first letter of province + vehicle registration date

The vehicle registration number should be entered without spaces.

After successful registration, the applicant receives a confirmation message.

Get your Token before going to petrol station

Registered beneficiaries must send “TOK” to 9771 before visiting a petrol station to obtain their fuel token. The token number received on the mobile phone must then be presented at the petrol station, where it will be verified before the subsidised petrol is provided.

The beneficiary will also receive information about the eligible quantity of petrol and the validity period of the token.

According to government figures, more than 2.2 million people had registered for the special fuel relief scheme by September 21, 2026, while around 1.9 million tokens had been issued. Of these, around 1.8 million tokens were issued to motorcycle, rickshaw and Qingqi users, while approximately 152,000 tokens were issued for eligible 800cc vehicles.

The government has also clarified that beneficiaries do not need a smartphone or internet connection to use the scheme, as both registration and token-related procedures can be completed through SMS.