Motorway M-1 to Close from Sept 23 as Islamabad braces for PTI Protest

ISLAMABAD – Travel between Islamabad and Peshawar is set to face major disruption as the M-1 motorway will be closed to all traffic from 11pm on September 23 until further notice, amid heightened security preparations ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest planned in Islamabad on September 27.

According to a traffic advisory, motorists travelling from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other districts have been advised to avoid the M-1 and postpone unnecessary journeys until further notice.

The development comes as authorities step up preparations to control access to the federal capital ahead of the planned protest. Thousands of containers have reportedly been deployed at key locations in Islamabad and Attock, including major entry points and routes connecting the capital with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports say authorities have also positioned containers at strategic points including Attock Bridge, T-Chowk Rawat, Faizabad, Serena Chowk, Srinagar Highway and Margalla Avenue, while additional barriers and other measures are being prepared on routes leading towards Islamabad.

M-1 provides key road link between Peshawar, northern areas and the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region. PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders have said the party’s workers intend to approach Islamabad through multiple routes, including the motorway and GT Road.

Despite the M-1 closure, the advisory states that the M-2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway will remain open to all traffic.

Motorists have been urged to plan their journeys according to the latest traffic advisories, avoid unnecessary travel on affected routes and strictly follow instructions issued by traffic police.