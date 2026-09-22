At UNGA, Trump again hails Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif as ‘Wonderful Person’

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump once again heaped praise on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling Pakistani premier “wonderful person” during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump highlighted Sharif’s remarks about the US president’s role in saving millions of lives, saying the Pakistani prime minister had credited him with helping save more than 30 million lives, and perhaps even more.

Trump’s latest comments marked another public acknowledgement of Shehbaz Sharif as the US president used his UNGA address to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and Washington’s confrontation with Iran.

The remarks put the Pakistani premier prominently into Trump’s wide-ranging UN address, which otherwise focused heavily on Iran, military operations and US foreign policy.

In April this year, Trump singled out Pakistan’s leadership for public praise, expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in a message. US President referred to Sharif as Pakistan’s “great prime minister” and described Sharif and Munir as “two fantastic people,” signalling his continued public recognition of the country’s political and military leadership.

The exchange comes as Munir’s diplomatic profile continues to expand, with the Pakistani military chief maintaining a notable level of engagement with both the Trump administration and Iran’s security establishment.

Turning to Iran, Trump said he had sought a deal with Tehran but claimed Iran had refused. He said Iran had previously bullied countries across the Middle East but claimed it was no longer in a position to do so.

Trump again vowed that he would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, accusing Tehran of pursuing nuclear capabilities and continuing its ballistic missile programme.

He also referred to Operation Midnight Hammer, claiming US military action had struck Iranian targets and prevented Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.