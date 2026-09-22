Islamabad police seek 16,000 Punjab personnel ahead of PTI march

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police have sought 16,000 personnel from Punjab and 2,000 from Sindh as part of security preparations for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned long march on September 27.

According to reports, three deputy inspectors general, seven senior superintendents of police and 18 superintendents of police have also been requested from Punjab and Sindh.

Islamabad Police have sought Rs827 million to meet expenses related to security arrangements for the march, while more than 2,000 containers have been positioned at key locations in Islamabad and Attock.

Around 30,000 personnel, including senior officers, would be deployed in Attock as part of the wider security plan.

The reports said authorities had also decided to focus on making arrests rather than relying solely on dispersing protesters.

The security measures are being implemented ahead of the PTI’s planned September 27 mobilisation towards Islamabad.