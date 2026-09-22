Gree tops global premium AC sales ranking

LAHORE – Gree Electric Appliances was ranked the world’s leading premium residential air-conditioner brand by sales volume in 2025, according to a market position statement issued by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan in July 2026.

Frost & Sullivan defines premium residential air conditioners as products priced within the top 20 per cent of units sold in their respective regional markets. Products in this category generally offer greater energy efficiency, quieter operation, smart features and improved build quality.

According to the company, Gree holds 50 independently assessed technologies covering compressor design, system engineering, artificial intelligence and acoustics.

The company says its artificial intelligence-based energy management technology can improve annual energy efficiency by up to 23pc. Its SilenzX air conditioners reportedly operate at indoor noise levels as low as 15 decibels.

The SilenzX series also received a gold medal at the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, according to the company.

Gree has developed compressor technologies for areas experiencing extreme temperatures, making its products relevant to markets such as Pakistan, where air conditioners must operate during prolonged periods of intense heat.

The company says its inverter models available in Pakistan are designed to function under low-voltage conditions while reducing electricity consumption.

Gree products have been distributed in Pakistan by DWP Group since 2005. The group provides after-sales support through its DWP Care service network across the country.