OMODA 7 Launched in Pakistan at PKR 10,649,000 with a PRICE LOCK & OMODA 4 Set to Follow Later This Year

Nishat Group’s NexGen Auto has officially launched the OMODA 7 SHS-P in Pakistan at an Ex-Factory Price of PKR 10,649,000, ending months of speculation and teasers since the plug-in hybrid SUV first appeared at the PakWheels Auto Show in Karachi. The launch marks the moment the brand’s flagship SUV moves from anticipation to a vehicle Pakistani buyers can now book and own.

The OMODA 7 arrives as a plug-in hybrid, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 341 hp and 525 Nm of torque. An 18.4 kWh battery pack delivers 90+ km of pure electric range for daily commuting, while the combined petrol-electric range stretches up to 1,250 km, positioning it as a genuine do-it-all SUV for buyers who want electrified efficiency without range anxiety on longer trips.

The launch line-up leans heavily on comfort and detail: Stargazing Zero Gravity Seats, a 12-speaker SONY sound system, illuminated front bumper lights, a Star Rail Glide Screen, an 8-point massage seat, luxury fragrance dispensers, and 20-inch alloy wheels with a T-type spare, making it one of the most comprehensive and detail-oriented SUVs available in the Pakistani market today. In 2026 alone, Omoda in the UK has crossed 15,000 registrations, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the United Kingdom.

At PKR 10,649,000, the OMODA 7 positions itself as a premium option in the C-SUV segment, with a price-lock offer. The vehicle can be booked online or through any of the 20 OMODA & JAECOO dealerships now operating across Pakistan.

Backed by Nishat Group

The OMODA 7’s launch builds on a foundation Nishat Group has laid since August 1, 2025, when its subsidiary NexGen Auto introduced the OMODA and JAECOO brands to Pakistan at a landmark event at Expo Centre Lahore, led by Group founder Mian Mohammad Mansha. That launch unveiled five models at once: the Omoda E5, Jaecoo J6, Jaecoo J7, Omoda 7, and Jaecoo J5. Exactly one year later, all five are now available in the market.

Pakistan delivered OMODA & JAECOO’s highest first-month sales of any market globally, and the brand has since crossed 10,000 vehicle deliveries in the country within its first year. Globally, OMODA & JAECOO have expanded into 64 markets, with Pakistan standing out as one of the fastest-growing.

What’s Next: OMODA 4 Coming to Pakistan Soon

With the OMODA 7 launched, attention turns to the next addition to the line-up: OMODA 4, set to launch in Pakistan soon following its regional debut in Indonesia. Where the OMODA 7 leads on comfort and detail, OMODA 4 leads on intelligence, combining futuristic Cyber Mecha design with a Super AI Cockpit built around ten coordinated AI Agents and support for five languages, positioning it as a potential “Young People’s First AI Dream Car.”

The AI Cockpit lets users issue combined natural-voice commands instead of separate instructions, adjusting air-conditioning, closing windows, activating seat ventilation, changing ambient lighting, and playing music all in one request, alongside intelligent navigation for multi-stop journeys.

Exterior-wise, OMODA 4 carries the brand’s Cyber Mecha design language, with Cyber Lightning headlights, a sculpted body, and an F1-inspired flip-up ignition button, while the cabin follows a “Cyber Verse” concept built around music, gaming, entertainment, social interaction, pet travel, and outdoor activities, aiming to turn the cockpit into a “third living space” for younger consumers.

Globally, the OMODA 4 is offered in BEV, HEV, and ICE powertrains. We will find out whether Pakistan gets all three or a combination in the coming months.

A First Year to Remember

Between the OMODA 7’s launch and the OMODA 4’s arrival on the horizon, NexGen Auto is closing out its first year in Pakistan with its full five-model line-up on the road, over 10,000 deliveries behind it, and a technologically ambitious new model already generating buzz ahead of its local debut. For Pakistani buyers, the message is consistent across both launches: OMODA & JAECOO isn’t just adding SUVs to the market; it’s building a line-up designed around comfort, capability, and intelligent technology.

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