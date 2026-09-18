GOC 9 Infantry Division personally leads Kohat Operation against militants on ground

KOHAT – A suicide attack in Kohat during Friday prayers left 16 people martyred and 57 injured, including police personnel, as law-enforcement agencies continue a major operation against armed terrorists inside the area.

Garrison Officer Commander 9 Infantry Division Kohat, Major General Shahid Amir Afsar, is personally present at the Kohat Police Lines to confront the terrorists as the security operation continues. Law-enforcement agencies are engaged in an ongoing operation against the attackers following the deadly blast.

Major General Shahid Ameer Afsar, GOC 9 Div Kohat, leads his troops from the frontline during the clearance operation against terrorists in #Kohat It remains a hallmark of the Pakistan Army for officers to lead their troops from the front.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/dX2iQguB2D — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) September 18, 2026

Fitna al-Khawarij carried out the attack using a vehicle loaded with explosives, which was detonated between the mosque in the old Police Lines and the CTD office. After the massive explosion, an exchange of fire erupted between armed terrorists and police and army personnel.

Security forces and police launched a retaliatory operation, during which three Khawarij were reportedly killed. According to the sources, all three belonged to Afghanistan. Police said the blast severely damaged the outer portion of the mosque, while a wall also collapsed under the force of the explosion.

The powerful blast also caused damage to nearby buildings, adding to the destruction at the scene. As soon as information about the explosion was received, Rescue 1122 and police teams rushed to the scene.

According to the information provided, more than 30 injured and deceased individuals have so far been transported to hospitals through Rescue 1122 ambulances during the ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

The search-and-rescue operation at the site involves 14 ambulances, rescue vehicles, a recovery vehicle and more than 45 rescue personnel. Rescue teams remain engaged in searching the affected area and providing emergency assistance.