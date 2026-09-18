Islamabad’s D-Chowk sealed with containers ahead of PTI Protest

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad is being placed under stern security lockdown ahead of planned political protests, with authorities moving to completely seal the Red Zone and its extended high-security area as tensions rise before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march scheduled for September 27.

All five major routes leading into the Red Zone are set to be blocked with two layers of containers, while heavy police contingents will take positions at every entry point. The extended Red Zone will also remain sealed and will only be reopened in the event of an emergency, according to sources.

The preparations signal a major escalation in the capital’s security posture as authorities ready for possible attempts to enter the federal capital’s most sensitive areas.

Police had already sought more than 1,000 containers to seal the Red Zone, High Security Zone and major entry and exit points of Islamabad. Containers are also being positioned along key arteries to restrict the movement of protesters approaching the capital. The security buildup has been accompanied by an extraordinary mobilisation of the Islamabad Capital Police. All routine leave for police officers and personnel has been suspended until October 5, 2026, according to a circular issued by the Inspector General of Police.

The sweeping restrictions come shortly after the Islamabad High Court issued its detailed judgment on the proposed PTI march. The court ruled that political parties, political leaders, provincial governments and public officeholders have no lawful right to occupy or obstruct public roads, highways, interchanges, toll plazas or government buildings. It also directed authorities to safeguard citizens’ access to roads, workplaces, businesses, hospitals and educational institutions.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a blunt warning ahead of the planned march, saying the government will prevent attempts to march toward Islamabad. Naqvi said violations of the Islamabad High Court’s directives could lead to contempt proceedings and that arrangements had been made in coordination with the provinces to prevent protesters from entering the federal capital.

The government’s position comes as the PTI maintains its plan to mobilise supporters for the September 27 protest. The party has described its planned march as peaceful, while government officials have raised concerns about potential violence and disruption.

With containers being deployed, police personnel placed on heightened alert and routine leave suspended, Islamabad is entering a period of intensified security restrictions. The measures are expected to affect commuters and residents, particularly those travelling toward the Red Zone, High Security Zone and major entry and exit routes.