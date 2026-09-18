‘Pinky 2.0’: Karachi police bust major interprovincial drug network

KARACHI – Karachi’s Korangi District Police have busted a major drug trafficking network in Landhi, arresting two key suspects from the same family and recovering 19kg of high-quality crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, worth more than Rs250 million, according to police.

DIG East Dr Farrukh Ali and SSP Korangi Fida Hussain Janwari announced the arrests at a press conference, saying the operation was conducted in Landhi on a tip-off.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zeeshan and his sister-in-law Hira, who police said were key members of a group involved in smuggling and distributing drugs across the country.

Police said the network’s alleged main female suspect, Mehwish, was based in Lahore, while Hira’s husband, Parvez, was allegedly operating the Karachi network and remained at large.

DIG East described the case as potentially a “Pinky 2.0” and said it appeared to be a family-run drug racket. He added that Hira’s son, Hasnan, was also allegedly involved in the network.

According to police, the suspects had created their own brand of ice called “Cobra 728”, which was supplied across the country. The drugs were allegedly smuggled from Afghanistan.

Dr Farrukh said Parvez operated the drug racket from a tyre puncture shop in Landhi. Although the shop appeared ordinary, police alleged that drug transactions worth millions of rupees were being conducted through it. He also reportedly rented several houses to facilitate the network’s activities.

The DIG said the Landhi-based network was linked to an interprovincial drug trafficking group and that police had arrested two of its key members.

He said the network obtained consignments of up to 20kg through couriers and vehicles. Hira allegedly avoided using a mobile phone and communicated with Mehwish in Lahore through a business WhatsApp account on her daughter’s phone.

According to the police, the network’s links extended to Afghanistan, where a drug smuggler identified as Sabir was allegedly involved in supplying the drugs.

DIG East said the seizure represented a major setback for the drug trafficking network and demonstrated Karachi Police’s efforts to take action against drug peddlers.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar praised Korangi Police for the operation against the interprovincial drug gang and said the Sindh government would continue taking action against drug traffickers without discrimination.