Gold Price in Pakistan Crosses Rs460,000 Per Tola after nearly Rs7000 surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped by Rs6,900 per tola on Tuesday, with the domestic market once again moving higher in response to gains in international bullion prices.

The price of 24-karat gold rose to Rs460,336 per tola, compared with the previous rate of Rs453,436. The increase also pushed the price of 10 grams of gold to Rs394,663, reflecting a rise of Rs5,914 during the session.

International gold market

The rise in Pakistan’s gold prices came as international bullion also strengthened. The international price of gold increased by $69 to $4,378 per ounce, providing upward momentum to local rates.

The precious-metal rally was not limited to gold, as silver also gained Rs300 per tola, reaching Rs7,169 in the domestic market.

Lahore gold rates

Gold category Rate Piece Rs454,500 / Rs453,500 Pathoor Rs449,000 / Rs447,000 22-karat gold Rs416,625 21-karat gold Rs397,687 Tezabi Rs6,850 1kg bar Rs6,950

The latest increase places the local gold market at a significantly higher level after the recent session-to-session volatility, while international bullion prices remain an important factor influencing domestic rates.