Nishat Group’s NexGen Auto Launches iCAUR in Pakistan with the V27 REEV Priced At PKR 12,499,000

Nishat Group’s automotive venture, NexGen Auto, has officially revealed the prices of the iCAUR V27 and iCAUR V23, marking a major step forward in the introduction of the iCAUR brand to Pakistan. The collaboration was announced in April 2026, at a landmark ceremony held in Beijing, between Nishat Group and Chery International (the parent company of iCAUR).

Built around the philosophy “Born to Play,” iCAUR brings together distinctive SUV design, intelligent technology and new-energy mobility. The brand enters Pakistan with two models designed for different lifestyles: the adventurous and commanding V27 REEV, and the distinctive, retro style V23 EV.

The official prices are now available following the price reveal.

iCAUR V27 – The Biggest, The Most Powerful

The iCAUR V27 is positioned as the flagship of the launch lineup, bringing together a bold, rugged SUV design with powerful electric performance and range-extended electric technology.

The V27 also features iCAUR’s REEV technology, combining electric driving with a range-extending system designed to provide the benefits of electric mobility while allowing drivers to travel further.

With its commanding road presence and adventure-focused character, the V27 is designed for drivers who want more from an SUV – more power, more capability and more freedom to explore.

The vehicle delivers 449 HP and 505 Nm of motor torque, with a claimed 0–100 km/h acceleration time of just 5.9 seconds. Its intelligent all-wheel-drive system is designed to adapt power delivery according to changing road and terrain conditions.

iCAUR V27 Ex-Factory Price: PKR 12,499,000

iCAUR V23 — Distinctive & Retro Style SUV

Alongside V27, NexGen Auto is introducing the iCAUR V23, an SUV that brings iCAUR’s distinctive boxy design language into a more urban and lifestyle-focused package.

The V23 is designed around individuality, flexibility and everyday usability. Its retro-inspired boxy proportions are combined with modern technology and an electric powertrain, creating a vehicle that stands apart from conventional SUVs.

For Pakistan, the V23 will be available in two variants: RWD and AWD, giving customers the choice between two different drivetrain configurations.

iCAUR V23 Luxury (RWD) Ex-Factory Price: PKR 9,499,000

iCAUR V23 Premium (AWD) Ex-Factory Price: PKR 11,499,000

The availability of both RWD and AWD variants gives customers greater flexibility depending on their driving requirements and lifestyle.

Born to Play

The introduction of iCAUR is not simply about adding another automotive nameplate to the Pakistani market.

The brand has been developed around a different philosophy combining timeless SUV design with intelligent new-energy technology.

iCAUR describes its approach through three key ideas: Iconic Design, Thoughtful Technology and a Sustainable Ecosystem.

Both the V23 and V27 reflect this philosophy in different ways. The V23 focuses on individuality, urban freedom and a distinctive SUV experience, while the V27 takes the same spirit into a larger, more powerful and adventure-oriented package.

NexGen Auto Brings iCAUR to Pakistan

iCAUR is being introduced in Pakistan by NexGen Auto, the automotive venture of Nishat Group.

Nishat Group’s entry into the iCAUR business builds on its growing presence in Pakistan’s automotive sector following the introduction of OMODA & JAECOO.

The launch represents another step in NexGen Auto’s strategy of bringing globally relevant new-energy vehicles and technology to Pakistani customers.

The iCAUR brand was introduced internationally with a focus on electric and range-extended electric SUVs, combining distinctive boxy styling with new-energy powertrains.

With the V27 and V23, iCAUR is entering a market where SUV buyers are increasingly looking beyond conventional choices.

The V23 brings a distinctive design and electric mobility into a lifestyle-oriented package, while the V27 combines a larger SUV footprint with high-output electric performance, intelligent AWD and REEV technology.

Together, the two models establish the foundation for iCAUR’s presence in Pakistan; offering customers two very different interpretations of the same philosophy:

For booking, Visit your nearest dealership: https://icaurpk.com/find-dealer/

Born to Play.