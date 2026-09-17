NovaSocial emerges as social media reshapes Pakistan’s creator economy

LAHORE – The rise of social media in Pakistan has created a new professional space for influencers, digital creators and brands, with online audiences increasingly becoming an important part of how public identities and businesses are built.

In this changing environment, NovaSocial.pk began operations in 2025, bringing together social media management, public relations, personal branding, and digital communication under one platform.

The agency was founded by 24-year-old entrepreneur and social media professional Usman Chishti of Pakpattan, with the aim of building an agency focused on the growing needs of influencers and digital creators, particularly those seeking to manage their public image and build relationships with brands.

For Chishti, the move into the digital industry followed an early interest in social media, digital marketing and search engine optimisation. His work has since centred on helping creators navigate an increasingly crowded online environment where maintaining an audience is only one part of building a sustainable digital career.

NovaSocial works with influencers and creators on their social media presence, public relations and personal branding. The agency also connects creators with brands, an area that has grown alongside the expansion of influencer-led content in Pakistan.

The work involves more than publishing content. Managing a creator’s public image can involve communication with brands, developing a consistent digital identity, handling public relations and finding ways for creators to connect with wider audiences.

The agency sees this as an emerging part of the digital economy. As social media platforms have become increasingly important to entertainment, marketing, and communication, creators have begun to operate like small media businesses, with audiences, commercial partnerships, and personal brands developing around their online presence.

NovaSocial’s activities have also expanded to support startups and digital literacy. Chishti has invested in emerging businesses and supported initiatives that help young people and entrepreneurs make greater use of digital platforms.

Some startups supported through this work have since gained national exposure, reflecting the growing link between online visibility, entrepreneurship, and access to wider markets.

For young entrepreneurs outside Pakistan’s major commercial centres, digital platforms have also reduced traditional geographic barriers. Chishti’s own career began in Pakpattan, but his work through NovaSocial now connects him with creators, influencers and businesses operating across different markets.

The digital environment, however, has also created new challenges. Competition for audience attention is intense, and creators increasingly need to understand branding, public relations, and commercial relationships alongside producing content.

This is where NovaSocial has focused much of its work, helping creators navigate the professional side of an industry that has developed rapidly over the past decade.

Chishti has brought a focus on public relations, digital communication, and social media strategy to the organisation, with the agency providing creators and businesses with professional support in managing their digital presence.

At 24, his career reflects the emergence of a generation of Pakistani professionals whose work has developed primarily through digital platforms. For many of them, social media is not simply a place to publish content but a workplace, marketing channel and means of building professional networks.

NovaSocial is a relatively young organisation, established in 2025. Its work so far places it within a broader shift in Pakistan’s digital economy, where agencies, creators, startups and brands are increasingly connected through online platforms.

For Chishti, the focus is on building on that connection through social media, PR, personal branding, startup support, and digital communication.

NovaSocial’s story is part of a wider shift in how young Pakistanis are entering the digital economy—not only as users and content consumers, but also as creators, entrepreneurs, and professionals building businesses around the rapidly changing relationship between audiences and the internet.