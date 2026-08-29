TECNO adds more value to Qist Bazaar Expo with Easy Instalments and Exclusive Gifts

LAHORE – TECNO is bringing exciting innovation, technology and exclusive visitor experiences to Qist Bazaar Expo this weekend, giving smartphone enthusiasts and expo visitors an opportunity to discover the brand’s latest devices, explore upcoming products and enjoy on-ground activities and rewards.

The global technology brand will showcase its latest smartphone line-up at Hall No. 1, Expo Center Lahore, on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30, 2026. Visitors to the TECNO stall will be able to explore the brand’s CAMON 50 Series and SPARK Series, experience selected smartphone features through hands-on demonstrations and interact directly with the TECNO team.

A major highlight for visitors will be an early preview of the upcoming SPARK 50 Pro, which has yet to be officially launched. TECNO will showcase device dummies at the expo, offering visitors an exclusive first look at the new smartphone ahead of its official launch.

The CAMON 50 Series will also take center stage, highlighting TECNO’s continued focus on mobile photography and smartphone innovation. Among the showcased devices, the CAMON 50 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera and AI 60X SuperZoom, bringing advanced imaging capabilities to users who want to capture detailed photos in a variety of conditions.

The CAMON 50 Pro further strengthens its appeal with IP69K/IP69/IP68 dust and water resistance, adding durability to its camera-focused smartphone experience.

Beyond product demonstrations, TECNO is also adding an element of fun and excitement to the expo through its Spin the Wheel activity. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate and win TECNO merchandise on the spot, making the TECNO stall a destination for both technology enthusiasts and families attending the expo.

There is an additional reward for customers looking to purchase the CAMON 50 Pro at the event. Customers who purchase the CAMON 50 Pro at the expo will receive a complimentary watch, with the offer available throughout the two-day event while stocks last. Prizes, participation and promotional offers remain subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

The TECNO experience will be further enhanced by Qist Bazaar’s easy instalment plans, providing eligible customers with the opportunity to purchase smartphones without paying the full amount upfront. The combination of flexible payment options, product exploration, hands-on demonstrations and exclusive rewards is expected to make the expo an attractive destination for consumers considering their next smartphone purchase.

TECNO’s participation reflects the brand’s effort to bring technology closer to consumers through experiences that extend beyond a traditional product showcase. From the camera capabilities of the CAMON 50 Series to the upcoming SPARK 50 Pro and interactive activities at the stall, visitors will have multiple opportunities to discover what TECNO has to offer.

For smartphone enthusiasts, the event also provides a timely opportunity to get an early glimpse of TECNO’s upcoming products while exploring the brand’s current smartphone portfolio.

Visitors can find TECNO at Hall No. 1, Expo Center Lahore, on August 29 and 30, 2026, during the event timings. They can explore the CAMON 50 Series and SPARK Series, see the SPARK 50 Pro dummies ahead of its official launch, participate in the Spin the Wheel activity, experience selected smartphone features and avail themselves of the complimentary watch offer with a CAMON 50 Pro purchase, subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

With smartphones, interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise and an attractive purchase offer all coming together under one roof, TECNO’s presence is set to be one of the key attractions at this weekend’s Qist Bazaar Expo in Lahore.