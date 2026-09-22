Pakistan launches joint military exercises with Russia, Oman

ISLAMABAD – The ninth edition of the Pakistan-Russia joint military exercise Druzhba-IX and the second edition of the Pakistan-Oman joint military exercise Al Bashiq Al Jabal-II have commenced, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said Druzhba-IX began at Cherat, while Al Bashiq Al Jabal-II started at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi.

Contingents from the Pakistan Army, Russian military and Royal Oman Army are participating in the two joint exercises.

The two-week-long exercises will focus on counter-terrorism training and procedures, while the participating forces will exchange operational experience and best practices.

According to the ISPR, the joint training will further enhance the combat capabilities and tactical skills of the participating forces.

The exercises are also aimed at strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between Pakistan and Russia as well as Pakistan and Oman.

The ISPR said the exercises would further promote mutual cooperation and the ability of the participating forces to coordinate and communicate effectively.