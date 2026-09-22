Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Nushki

QUETTA – Two police personnel deployed to provide security to a polio vaccination team were martyred when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on them in Killi Jamalabad, Nushki district.

The deceased policemen were identified as Muhammad Yasir and Abdul Rauf.

The attackers fled the scene after taking the official weapons of the martyred personnel with them. Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Balochistan Home Adviser Babar Yousafzai confirmed the incident and strongly condemned the attack. He directly blamed Fitna al-Hindustan for the killing of the two policemen deployed to protect the polio team.

Yousafzai said the attack on the polio team was effectively an attack on the future of children in Balochistan. He said the group was an enemy of peace and the future of children in the province.

He said the attackers did not want peace, development and the eradication of diseases in Balochistan, adding that they wanted to prevent children from moving towards a healthy and secure future.

The home adviser said polio was a dangerous disease that could cause permanent disability in children, while vaccination was an effective means of preventing it.

He said those targeting polio teams were, in effect, depriving Balochistan’s children of their right to health and a secure future.

Yousafzai stressed that polio workers go door to door to protect children from the disease and that ensuring their security was a shared responsibility of the state and society.

He said the children of Balochistan needed education, healthcare, peace and a bright future rather than terrorism and disease. He added that the government remained committed to ensuring a safe and healthy future for children.