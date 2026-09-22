Centaurus Site faces CDA action after Temporary Permission Lapses

ISLAMABAD – Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cancelled permission for an eight-kanal temporary site linked to Centaurus Mall, citing lapsed approval and alleged violations, and ordered the management to vacate the land within seven days.

The action follows CDA inspection of the nearly 8-kanal site near Plot No. 1, where officials reportedly found the land being used for a range of activities that were not covered by the original approval.

According to a CDA notice dated September 11, 2026, the site had initially been allowed for temporary site and marketing offices associated with the plot. However, officials said the approved marketing offices were not found during their inspection.

Instead, the authority reported finding container-based accommodation for workers, toilets, a temporary mosque, badminton courts and construction material on the premises.

CDA maintained that these activities were outside the permitted use of the site and constituted a violation of the conditions attached to the temporary approval.

Two-year permission ends

The authority said temporary permission had been granted for a period of two years, but its validity had already expired. With no renewal in place, the CDA has now cancelled the permission with immediate effect and ordered the management to clear the site.

The financial liability attached to the order is also inportant as the management has been directed to pay Rs48.45 million in outstanding dues.

The management has been given seven days from the receipt of the CDA notice to vacate the premises and clear the land. The authority has warned that failure to comply within the specified period could result in CDA taking action to clear the site itself. Any such operation, according to the notice, would be carried out at the management’s risk and expense.

Despite the development, the CDA action does not amount to the closure or cancellation of Centaurus Mall. The notice specifically relates to the temporary site in the Blue Area and the permission associated with its use. The order does not direct the shutdown of the mall’s main commercial operations.