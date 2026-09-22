Social media erupts in speculation after Saba Qamar hints at past love

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has sparked curiosity on social media after revealing that she once developed feelings for a fellow actor while working on a film several years ago.

Speaking to fans during a charity event in the United Kingdom, Qamar shared details of the unexpected experience but chose not to disclose the actor’s identity.

She clarified that the man was not her co-star in a television drama, but someone married. In a light-hearted remark, she suggested that revealing his identity could potentially create an uncomfortable situation for his wife for how the emotions may have emerged.

Since Qamar and the actor were working together in a forested location, her niece jokingly suggested that the unusual surroundings she had worked with in a film made around four years ago.

Qamar said she decided against naming him because he is now married. In a light-hearted remark, she suggested that revealing his identity could potentially create an uncomfortable situation for his wife.

According to the actress, the feelings developed unexpectedly during the film’s shoot. She even discussed the situation with her niece, who offered an explanation for how the emotions may have emerged. Since Qamar and the actor were working together in a forested location, her niece jokingly suggested that the unusual surroundings and circumstances might have contributed to the feelings.

Her niece ultimately advised her to forget about the situation and move forward with her life. Qamar said she accepted the advice.

The revelation quickly prompted speculation among social media users, who began trying to identify the unnamed actor based on the clues provided by the actress.

Some users ruled out names associated with Qamar’s television projects and instead focused on her film work.

One social media user suggested that the mystery actor could be a co-star from Kaml_, while another specifically mentioned Hamza Khawaja, pointing to the film’s forest-based shooting as a possible clue.

Other users also discussed actors including Yasir Hussain, Ahsan Khan, Jibran and Zahid Ahmed, with commenters offering different interpretations of Qamar’s remarks. These suggestions, however, remain social media speculation and have not been confirmed by Saba Qamar.