What are ‘Naked Sandals’ seen on Margaret Qualley’s Viral Red Carpet Look?

The Leftovers actress Margaret Qualley has done what few celebrities would dare as she stepped onto London red carpet in shoes that barely look like footware at all, sending internet into a frenzy.

In her recent appearance at film’s London premiere, Qualley spotted wearing Chanel’s controversial “barefoot sandals”, a bizarrely minimalist creation that leaves almost her entire foot exposed.

At first glance, the actress appeared to be walking almost barefoot. The unusual Chanel footwear consists essentially of a small leather heel cap secured with delicate ties around the ankle, while the toes and soles remain completely uncovered. And that was enough to make her footwear the biggest talking point of the night.

The barefoot sandal is Chanel's most interesting shoe right now. Margaret Qualley agrees. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/uoUOuGmBq0 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) August 20, 2026

Qualley paired the barely-there footwear with a black fringed Chanel dress, creating a dramatic look that put even more attention on her exposed feet.

The sandals were originally unveiled by Chanel designer Matthieu Blazy as part of the brand’s Cruise 2027 collection in Biarritz in April. What began as a runway experiment quickly became one of the collection’s most talked-about designs. Now Qualley has taken the controversial creation from the runway to one of Hollywood’s biggest fashion stages.

Social media users were quick to react, with opinions ranging from fascination to outright disbelief. Some questioned the practicality of wearing footwear that leaves the majority of the foot exposed, while others joked about whether the creation could even be called a shoe.

The debate has only intensified after Qualley became one of the first major celebrities to publicly wear the design on a red carpet.

The “barefoot sandals” are part of a broader wave of unconventional footwear challenging traditional ideas about what a shoe should look like.

Rather than covering, cushioning and protecting the foot, Chanel’s design deliberately does almost the opposite, leaving the foot exposed and turning the remaining structure into what looks more like an accessory than conventional footwear. The shoes are also not currently listed for regular online sale, adding to their exclusivity.