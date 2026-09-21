BISE Abbottabad Inter Class 11, 12 Gazette 2026 Download

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad) has announced the HSSC Part-II Annual-I Result 2026, allowing Class 12 students to check their individual marks and overall examination status.

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BISE Abbottabad 12th Class Result Gazette 2026 provides a consolidated record of candidates who appeared in the second-year examination. It can be used by students, colleges and teachers to review examination results and subject-wise performance. The Class 12 result gazette contains the examination records of students who appeared in the HSSC Part-II Annual-I 2026 examination under BISE Abbottabad.

Students can use the document to locate their result through their roll number, while educational institutions and teachers can refer to the gazette when reviewing results for multiple candidates.

The consolidated record covers intermediate groups including FA, FSc and ICS and can also be used to examine overall examination performance.

How to Check BISE Abbottabad 12th Class Result 2026

Students can access their individual result online by following these steps:

Visit the official BISE Abbottabad result portal. Select the HSSC Annual-I 2026 / Class 12 result option. Enter your Class 12 examination roll number. Submit the required information. Your subject-wise marks and overall result status will appear. Download or print the result for future reference.

Students should obtain their official Detailed Marks Certificate (DMC) from their college or the board according to the schedule issued by the relevant authorities.

BISE Abbottabad 12th Class Result Through SMS

Students who are unable to access the online portal can also use the SMS facility to check their Class 12 result.

They should type their board code followed by their roll number in the format prescribed by BISE Abbottabad and send the message to the official SMS result number announced by the board.

The result will be delivered through a reply SMS. Students should verify the current SMS code through the official BISE Abbottabad platform before using the service.

What the BISE Abbottabad Class 12 Gazette Contains

The HSSC Part-II result gazette serves as a consolidated examination record and can help students and educational institutions review:

Class 12 examination results

Roll-number-wise candidate records

Subject-wise marks

Overall result status

Performance across FA, FSc and ICS

Overall examination and pass statistics

Students who only want to check their personal marks can use the online result service, while the gazette is more useful for colleges, teachers and academic record-keeping.

Revised 40% Passing Marks for HSSC

Class 12 students appearing in the 2026 annual examination are also covered by the revised HSSC grading framework.

Under the updated system, the minimum passing requirement has increased from 33% to 40%. The revised passing standard is being introduced from the first annual examination of 2026, with implementation of the new grading system planned in phases through 2028.

The revised framework includes 10 grades, ranging from A++ to U.

Students should therefore review their subject-wise marks while keeping the new 40% minimum passing requirement in consideration.

BISE Abbottabad Jurisdiction

BISE Abbottabad conducts examinations for students from several districts of Hazara Division, including:

Abbottabad

Mansehra

Haripur

Battagram

Torghar

Kohistan

Upper Kohistan

Lower Kohistan

Kolai-Palas

Students who appeared under another educational board should check their Class 12 result and gazette through the official platform of their respective board.