Field Marshal Asim Munir, French defence official discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI – France’s Secretary General for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) Nicolas Roche, accompanied by French Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Noël Poirier, called on Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, including regional security and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains, were discussed during the meeting.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with France and further enhancing cooperation in defence and security.

Nicolas Roche acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and stability and expressed France’s interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to the ISPR.