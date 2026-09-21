Mohammad Rizwan twice denied PCB permission to speak on NCCIA probe

LAHORE – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has twice approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking permission to publicly discuss the ongoing inquiry against him, but the board declined both requests, reports said on Monday.

Reports said Rizwan wanted to clarify the controversy surrounding the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) investigation, including the seizure of his mobile phone after Pakistan’s Lord’s Test against England.

The former Pakistan white-ball captain also wanted to respond to the allegations concerning him and explain the details of a letter he had sent to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the issue.

According to reports, Rizwan sought the PCB’s approval under the terms of his central contract. The board, however, rejected his request on both occasions.

Clause 4.1 of the central contract requires players to obtain prior approval before issuing public statements on matters covered by the agreement. Sources said Rizwan had also referred to clause 16, which relates to cooperation between the PCB and players.

Reports maintained that Rizwan did not intend to level allegations against the PCB or any other institution. Instead, he wanted to present his version of events and explain the sequence of developments to the public.

The matter comes as the NCCIA continues its inquiry following the confiscation of Rizwan’s mobile phone after the Lord’s Test in England.

During a hearing at the Lahore High Court last week, Rizwan’s lawyer, Qazi Umair Ali, told Chief Justice Aalia Neelum that the cricketer was summoned to a hotel lobby after the Test and questioned without being served an official notice.

His counsel said the phone was taken after Rizwan was told it would be returned within three hours. However, the device has reportedly not yet been handed back.

Earlier, Rizwan had contacted the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to seek clarification about the seizure of his phone.

He reportedly asked whether the ICC or the England and Wales Cricket Board’s anti-corruption officials were aware of, or had any involvement in, the action.

Rizwan also sought clarification over whether the process used to request, transfer and forensically examine his phone complied with the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.