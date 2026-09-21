Lhc Orders Nccia Not To Harass Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected cricketer Mohammad Rizwan’s petition challenging an inquiry by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), while directing the agency not to harass him.

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum issued the detailed written order on Rizwan’s petition.

According to the court’s decision, the NCCIA is investigating allegations related to online betting and gambling involving Mohammad Rizwan.

The government lawyer told the court that the matter falls under Section 14 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which deals with obtaining an unlawful financial benefit.

The lawyer said information obtained during cyber patrolling had indicated Rizwan’s alleged connection with the matter.

The court observed that, at this stage, it was appropriate to allow the relevant authorities to continue their inquiry into the allegations.

The LHC noted that the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code does not prevent or terminate proceedings under other applicable laws.

The court said the ICC’s rules could not be used as a basis to avoid criminal proceedings. It also noted that the ICC’s own disciplinary framework requires cooperation with relevant criminal or regulatory authorities.

According to the decision, the existence of the ICC’s disciplinary system does not prevent a legally authorised state institution from conducting an inquiry.

The court further observed that a call-up notice, by itself, does not amount to an allegation that a person has committed a crime.

The LHC ruled that the NCCIA inquiry was neither beyond the agency’s jurisdiction nor motivated by bad faith.

The court said the purpose of the inquiry was to investigate and address corruption in sports. It added that the court could not intervene at this preliminary stage before the inquiry was completed and the need for any further action was determined.

The court observed that if Rizwan has any grievance over the final outcome of the inquiry, he may seek appropriate legal relief in accordance with the law.

Regarding items seized or taken into possession from Rizwan, the court said he could approach the relevant court for their return.

The LHC directed Mohammad Rizwan to appear before the NCCIA and cooperate with its inquiry.

At the same time, the court directed the NCCIA not to harass or unnecessarily inconvenience Rizwan and to conduct the inquiry strictly in accordance with the law.